Bob Anthony, Alexis Pickering, Michael David join Idaho Walk Bike Alliance

By: IBR Staff April 10, 2018 0

Bob Anthony

Bob Anthony has joined the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance as communications director. Anthony previously worked as the senior public information officer for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, and before that worked for KTVB Channel 7. He has worked in the Treasure Valley media for 40 years in radio and television.

IWBA also appointed Alexis Pickering and Michael David to its board of directors.

Alexis Pickering

Pickering is a health policy analyst for Central District Health Department serving Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

Michael David

David is the bicycle pedestrian program coordinator for Mountain Rides Transportation Agency in the Wood River Valley. David is also two years into his second four-year term on the Ketchum City Council.

 

