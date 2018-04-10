Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise State starts work on materials research structure (access required)

Boise State starts work on materials research structure (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 10, 2018 0

Boise-based Micron Technology Inc. is banking on Boise State University to supply its next generation of materials scientists and viable new materials for the future. Micron Technology Foundation supplied $25 million to the construction of the $50 million Micron Center for Materials Research, which Boise State officials believe will put the university among the nation’s elite ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo