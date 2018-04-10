Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine suits up for opening day in August (access required)

Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine suits up for opening day in August (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 10, 2018 0

You can see the ICOM building from a mile away, its acronym boldly emblazoned in an upper corner. Idaho’s first medical school makes an architectural statement alongside Interstate 84 at Locust Grove Road in Meridian. Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine Founding Dean and Chief Academic Officer CEO Robert Hasty has equally lofty aspirations. “This will be the ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo