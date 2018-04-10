Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Income tax revenues up, corporate and sales down (access required)

Income tax revenues up, corporate and sales down (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 10, 2018 0

State revenues are still ahead for the year, but receipts from corporate income tax and sales tax were lower than expected, according to the most recent Division of Financial Management report. Individual income tax collections more than made up the difference. Idaho’s General Fund receipts in March 2018 were $199.5 million, an 18.7 percent increase from ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo