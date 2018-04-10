Quantcast
Semele Freeman-Hall, Danielle Martell, Carla Merrill join Woodhouse Group Real Estate

By: IBR Staff April 10, 2018 0

Semele Freeman-Hall, Danielle Martell, and Carla Merrill have joined Woodhouse Group.

Freeman-Hall has been a realtor for 13 years. She has experience in new construction, resale homes, investment property, mountain property and short sales. She is also an affiliate of Homes for Heroes.

Martell has been in the sales and service industry for 25 years and has worked in real estate for the last 13. She is also an affiliate of Homes for Heroes. Martell’s real estate experience includes building custom homes, new construction, existing homes, rental property, restoration homes, mountain property, commercial and investment property. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in public law from Boise State University.

Merrill has been an agent since 2017. She has experience working in new construction and with first-time home buyers.

 

