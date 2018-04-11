Quantcast
David Riffe joins the Junior Achievement of Idaho Treasure Valley Regional Board

By: IBR Staff April 11, 2018 0

david-riffe-copyDavid Riffe has joined the Junior Achievement of Idaho Treasure Valley Regional Board. Riffe is the associate managing principal with the Boise division of  Waddell & Reed. He has been involved financial planning and wealth management since 1997, serving clients at companies such as Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, Charles Schwab, Conover Capital Management, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors and the MetLife Premier Client Group.

Riffe holds a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the University of Washington.

