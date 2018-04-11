Sam McCaskill joins Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate’s land brokerage team

Sam McCaskill has joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate’s land brokerage team. McCaskill has been selected to participate in the firm’s 12-month brokerage training program, specializing in land and commercial real estate, and will be mentored by the firm’s managing partner Michael Ballantyne.

McCaskill has 21 years of experience specializing in land acquisition and has completed transactions comprising more than 31,000 acres of land in southwestern Idaho. He holds a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management and logistics from Boise State university.