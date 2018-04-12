Quantcast
Cities look for ways to provide more soccer fields

Cities look for ways to provide more soccer fields

By: Teya Vitu April 12, 2018

Soccer is huge in Idaho, among kids and adults. Even the Portland Timbers professional soccer team in Major League Soccer appreciates the soccer talent in Idaho. The Timbers have claimed Idaho as its development territory for potential players and in May 2016 affiliated themselves with youth soccer associations in Boise (Boise Nationals Timbers) and Coeur d’Alene ...

