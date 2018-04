Lindsey Pate has joined Ballet Idaho as development director. Previously, she worked as Bliss Events’ lead event designer, where she helped to create Ballet Idaho’s special events for four years. Pate has a background in theatrical design, having worked with theater companies in Chicago, as well as Broadway productions, television, and independent film.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in costume design from DePaul University and was an adjunct faculty for Roosevelt University in Chicago.