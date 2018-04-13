Quantcast
First official step taken for downtown Boise stadium (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 13, 2018 0

Developer Chris Schoen considered moving his proposed downtown stadium to the College of Western Idaho site near the river, but he has now shifted back to his original Americana Boulevard/Shoreline Drive site. Atlanta-based Greenstone Properties, where Schoen is managing partner, will have a neighborhood meeting on the proposal April 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the parking ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

