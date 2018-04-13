Quantcast
Idaho's efforts to attract firearms, ammunition makers have paid off



By: Sharon Fisher April 13, 2018 0

A recent survey ranked Idaho as the state most dependent on the firearms industry. According to WalletHub, Idaho ranked first in the firearms industry, 10th in “gun prevalence,” and third in “gun politics.” Other states rounding out the top five were Montana, Alaska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The study ranked Idaho as having the most firearms ...

