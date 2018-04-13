Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: ‘The New Federal Divorce Law’ (access required)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: ‘The New Federal Divorce Law’ (access required)

By: Regina Snow Mandl April 13, 2018 0

I have never had a client who has said that he or she is getting divorced to take advantage of the tax laws. Divorce is an overwhelmingly difficult and often very painful personal experience, and while support and property division are factors, they generally are not what drives the decision to end a marriage. Historically, divorce ...

About Regina Snow Mandl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo