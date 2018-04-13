This year’s Accomplished Under 40 winners show success in a range of professions

High achievers in construction, education, banking, nonprofits, law, the public sector and a host of other areas were chosen by their peers as this year’s Idaho Business Review Accomplished Under 40 Honorees.
The 40 professionals who were selected will be featured in the 2018 Accomplished Under 40 publication and recognized at a dinner gala on June 12 at the Boise Centre East.
Accomplished Under 40 nominees are judged on leadership, professional success and community service by a panel that includes members of the professional community and former Accomplished Under 40 winners.
After reading the application packets of the nominees in her judging group, judge Chantayn Winner said she was in “immense awe” of the work the nominees put into their professions and community service.
“In reviewing each and every one of the Accomplished Under 40 nominees in my group, I am continually reminded as to why Idaho one of the BEST states to live in (shh! Don’t say that too loud nowadays) and how exciting the future is!,” said Winner, a 2015 Accomplished Under 40 honoree and AVP business development & cash management officer at D.L. Evans Bank.
“What a fantastic group of nominees,” said Anna Eberlin, a partner at the Holland & Hart law firm in Boise and a 2016 Accomplished Under 40 winner. “It makes me feel even more honored to have been part of such an amazing group of young leaders!”
The public is invited to celebrate with this year's honorees at a reception and awards event on June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boise Centre East.
2018 Honorees:
Patrick Bageant, Attorney, Hollystone Law
Kyle Bellnap, Vice President of Treasury Management, Northwest Bank
Matt Blandford, Preconstruction/Development Manager, Andersen Construction
Brittany Brand, Associate Professor, Boise State University
Adan Davis Callsen, Event Director, Idaho Botanical Garden
Surbir S. Chadha, Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer, Idaho Independent Bank
Justin Cranney, Attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP
Gabrielle Davis, COPD Educator/Inpatient Tobacco Cessation Coordinator, St. Luke’s Health System-Boise
Lindsay Erb, Architect/Associate, CTA, Inc.
Steven Feldstein, Associate Professor/Frank & Bethine Church Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University
Eva Fithen, Marketing Manager, T-O Engineers
Andrew Fletcher, 21st CCLC & Student Engagement Coordinator, Idaho State Department of Education
William K. Fletcher, Attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP
Rialin Flores, Program Director, Conservation Voters for Idaho
Cody Freston, Chief Operations Officer/Partner, Doctor’s Hospice of Idaho
Erin Gorringe, Marketing and Communications Manager, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage
Zach Higgins, Managing Member, Wright Brothers, The Building Company
Lisa Holland, Marketing & Content Manager , Boise Valley Economic Partnership
Albert Kang, Treasury Management Manager, CapEd Credit Union
Mindy Lin, Founder & President, Damsel in Defense
Matthew Maes, Cyber Security Analyst, Idaho National Laboratory
Jesse Maldonado, Jr. Associate, Hilltop Public Solutions
Phil McGrane, Chief Deputy, Ada County Clerk’s Office
Julie Morgan, STEM Director, Cole Valley Christian Schools
Taylor Mossman-Fletcher, Attorney/Owner, Mossman Law Offices
Nathaniel Mueller, CEO, Zennify
Emily Patchin, Senior Government Affairs Manager, Risch Pisca PLLC
Jennifer Perez, President, Indepth Solutions, Inc.
Shayna Randall, Franchise Owner, Dutch Bros of Canyon County
Genie Reese, Chief Strategy Officer, Red Aspen LLC
Kelli Reeser, Classified Cyber Security Information Systems Security Officer, Idaho National Laboratory
Christopher A. Reid, Business Payments and Technology Market Manager , Zions Bank
Teresa Sandros, Owner, Bliss Events
Christina Shell, Director, Dance Unlimited
Sarah B. Shinn, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Idaho
Caty Solace, Communications Manager, Idaho Career & Technical Education
Jill Twedt, VP, Legal & Corporate Secretary, Boise Cascade Company
Jason Vickrey, Senior Vice President Central & Eastern Idaho, TitleOne Corporation
Holli Woodings, Councilmember, Boise City Council
Austin Zander, General Manager, The Gym Eighth & Main