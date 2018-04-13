This year’s Accomplished Under 40 winners show success in a range of professions

High achievers in construction, education, banking, nonprofits, law, the public sector and a host of other areas were chosen by their peers as this year’s Idaho Business Review Accomplished Under 40 Honorees.

The 40 professionals who were selected will be featured in the 2018 Accomplished Under 40 publication and recognized at a dinner gala on June 12 at the Boise Centre East.

Accomplished Under 40 nominees are judged on leadership, professional success and community service by a panel that includes members of the professional community and former Accomplished Under 40 winners.

After reading the application packets of the nominees in her judging group, judge Chantayn Winner said she was in “immense awe” of the work the nominees put into their professions and community service.

“In reviewing each and every one of the Accomplished Under 40 nominees in my group, I am continually reminded as to why Idaho one of the BEST states to live in (shh! Don’t say that too loud nowadays) and how exciting the future is!,” said Winner, a 2015 Accomplished Under 40 honoree and AVP business development & cash management officer at D.L. Evans Bank.

“What a fantastic group of nominees,” said Anna Eberlin, a partner at the Holland & Hart law firm in Boise and a 2016 Accomplished Under 40 winner. “It makes me feel even more honored to have been part of such an amazing group of young leaders!”

The public is invited to celebrate with this year’s honorees at a reception and awards event on June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boise Centre East. Click here to purchase tickets for the 2018 Accomplished Under 40 awards event.