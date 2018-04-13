Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / This year’s Accomplished Under 40 winners show success in a range of professions

By: IBR Staff April 13, 2018 0

Idaho Business Review Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa started the 2017 awards program off by welcoming honorees and sponsors to the Idaho Botanical Garden's Outlaw Field. Photo by Pete Grady.

The Idaho Business Review held the 2017 Accomplished Under 40 awards at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field. Photo by Pete Grady.

High achievers in construction, education, banking, nonprofits, law, the public sector and a host of other areas were chosen by their peers as this year’s Idaho Business Review Accomplished Under 40 Honorees.

The 40 professionals who were selected will be featured in the 2018 Accomplished Under 40 publication and recognized at a dinner gala on June 12 at the Boise Centre East.

Accomplished Under 40 nominees are judged on leadership, professional success and community service by a panel that includes members of the professional community and former Accomplished Under 40 winners.

After reading the application packets of the nominees in her judging group, judge Chantayn Winner said she was in “immense awe” of the work the nominees put into their professions and community service.

“In reviewing each and every one of the Accomplished Under 40 nominees in my group, I am continually reminded as to why Idaho one of the BEST states to live in (shh! Don’t say that too loud nowadays) and how exciting the future is!,” said Winner, a 2015 Accomplished Under 40 honoree and AVP business development & cash management officer at D.L. Evans Bank.

“What a fantastic group of nominees,” said Anna Eberlin, a partner at the Holland & Hart law firm in Boise and a 2016 Accomplished Under 40 winner. “It makes me feel even more honored to have been part of such an amazing group of young leaders!”

The public is invited to celebrate with this year’s honorees at a reception and awards event on June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boise Centre East. Click here to purchase tickets for the 2018 Accomplished Under 40 awards event.

2018 Honorees:

Patrick Bageant, Attorney, Hollystone Law

Kyle Bellnap, Vice President of Treasury Management, Northwest Bank

Matt Blandford, Preconstruction/Development Manager, Andersen Construction

Brittany Brand, Associate Professor, Boise State University

Adan Davis Callsen, Event Director, Idaho Botanical Garden

Surbir S. Chadha, Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer, Idaho Independent Bank

Justin Cranney, Attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Gabrielle Davis, COPD Educator/Inpatient Tobacco Cessation Coordinator, St. Luke’s Health System-Boise

Lindsay Erb, Architect/Associate, CTA, Inc.

Steven Feldstein, Associate Professor/Frank & Bethine Church Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University

Eva Fithen, Marketing Manager, T-O Engineers

Andrew Fletcher, 21st CCLC & Student Engagement Coordinator, Idaho State Department of Education

William K. Fletcher, Attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Rialin Flores, Program Director, Conservation Voters for Idaho

Cody Freston, Chief Operations Officer/Partner, Doctor’s Hospice of Idaho

Erin Gorringe, Marketing and Communications Manager, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage

Zach Higgins, Managing Member, Wright Brothers, The Building Company

Lisa Holland, Marketing & Content Manager , Boise Valley Economic Partnership

Albert Kang, Treasury Management Manager, CapEd Credit Union

Mindy Lin, Founder & President, Damsel in Defense

Matthew Maes, Cyber Security Analyst, Idaho National Laboratory

Jesse Maldonado, Jr. Associate, Hilltop Public Solutions

Phil McGrane, Chief Deputy, Ada County Clerk’s Office

Julie Morgan, STEM Director, Cole Valley Christian Schools

Taylor Mossman-Fletcher, Attorney/Owner, Mossman Law Offices

Nathaniel Mueller, CEO, Zennify

Emily Patchin, Senior Government Affairs Manager, Risch Pisca PLLC

Jennifer Perez, President, Indepth Solutions, Inc.

Shayna Randall, Franchise Owner, Dutch Bros of Canyon County

Genie Reese, Chief Strategy Officer, Red Aspen LLC

Kelli Reeser, Classified Cyber Security Information Systems Security Officer, Idaho National Laboratory

Christopher A. Reid, Business Payments and Technology Market Manager , Zions Bank

Teresa Sandros, Owner, Bliss Events

Christina Shell, Director, Dance Unlimited

Sarah B. Shinn, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Idaho

Caty Solace, Communications Manager, Idaho Career & Technical Education

Jill Twedt, VP, Legal & Corporate Secretary, Boise Cascade Company

Jason Vickrey, Senior Vice President Central & Eastern Idaho, TitleOne Corporation

Holli Woodings, Councilmember, Boise City Council

Austin Zander, General Manager, The Gym Eighth & Main

