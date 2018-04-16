Quantcast
AGC: Construction costs climbed in March (access required)

AGC: Construction costs climbed in March (access required)

April 16, 2018

Construction costs climbed again in March, with increases for a wide range of building materials, including many that are subject to proposed tariffs that could drive prices still higher and cause scarcities, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data released April 10. Association officials warned that tariffs ...

