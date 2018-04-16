Quantcast
Boise Spectrum awaits its CHOW Public Market and Eatery (access required)

Boise Spectrum awaits its CHOW Public Market and Eatery (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 16, 2018

Entrepreneur Nicholas Jones will own and operate the CHOW Public Market & Eatery at the Boise Spectrum. CHOW is expected to open in late June in a 7,200-square-foot space across from Edwards Boise Stadium 21. Jones will own four of the tenant enterprises within the market, and he has part-ownership in all the other vendor operations. Tenants ...

Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

