Carly Cummings joins U of I’s Office of Research and Economic Development

Carly Cummings has joined the University of Idaho’s Office of Research and Economic Development as director for research and faculty development. Cummings most recently worked at Utah State University, where served as the proposal development specialist in the College of Science. There she helped researchers in five academic departments sharpen their proposal development skills by teaching seminars and maintaining various support communications. She also worked at Mississippi State University in a similar role, supporting 15 academic departments and acting as liaison between faculty and the university’s Office of Sponsored Programs.

Cummings will start her position on April 23, relieving Deb Shaver, who temporarily served in the RFD leadership role in addition to her duties as director for the Office of Sponsored Programs.