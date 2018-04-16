Mike Smith appointed manager of Lamb Weston’s foodservice and retail business units

Mike Smith, senior vice president of growth and strategy at Lamb Weston, has been appointed manager of the company’s foodservice and retail business units. Smith will lead the two business units, which sell fries and other potato products to foodservice distributors and restaurant operators and the company’s retail line of products, licensed brands, and private label items to grocers and other retailers.

Smith has been with Lamb Weston for 10 years. He is now senior vice president of growth and strategy, and was previously vice president and general manager of the retail business unit.