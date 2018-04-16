Quantcast
Primary Health opens at Ten Mile Creek in Meridian (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 16, 2018 0

Primary Health Medical Group opened its 19th clinic April 2 at the new Ten Mile Creek retail-and-residential development at Ten Mile and Franklin roads in Meridian. Primary Health’s fifth clinic in Meridian offers 11 exam rooms, an X-ray suite, trauma room, lab and procedure room. The Ten Mile clinic is the third Primary Health clinic to ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

