Icon Credit Union opens Nampa branch

Icon Credit Union has expanded into Nampa by purchasing the former Chase branch building downtown.

“We had members banking in Boise, who live in Canyon County, who have requested a branch for several years,” said Amy Rovig, newly hired director of marketing for the credit union, which is headquartered in Boise and has five other branches. “When an open building became available, we looked at it and looked at the demographics. It was a great decision based on members’ wants and needs.”

The building, at 164 E. Maine St., is being renovated and is slated to have a soft opening around May 7, with a grand opening event at the end of June, Rovig said. The branch manager will be JJ Belyeu.