Icon Credit Union opens Nampa branch

Icon Credit Union opens Nampa branch

By: Sharon Fisher April 17, 2018 0

Icon Credit Union has expanded into Nampa by purchasing the former Chase branch building downtown.

“We had members banking in Boise, who live in Canyon County, who have requested a branch for several years,” said Amy Rovig, newly hired director of marketing for the credit union, which is headquartered in Boise and has five other branches. “When an open building became available, we looked at it and looked at the demographics. It was a great decision based on members’ wants and needs.”

The building, at 164 E. Maine St., is being renovated and is slated to have a soft opening around May 7, with a grand opening event at the end of June, Rovig said. The branch manager will be JJ Belyeu.

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

