By: Teya Vitu April 17, 2018 0

Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta will build an indoor corn genetic greenhouse facility alongside its existing Nampa Research Station on U.S. 20/26 in Canyon County. The $30 million Trait Conversion Accelerator will enable Syngenta to move indoors at one location the corn genetic research that the company now carries out in outdoor fields in several states and ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

