Tasha Fermantez, Kurt Galitz, Tabatha Hyer Gutierrez, Chad Smith promoted at First American Title Company

Tasha Fermantez has been promoted to Ada County escrow manager at First American Title Company. Fermantez has 21 years of escrow experience. She previously worked as First American’s escrow lead and trainer. As escrow manager, Fermantez will be responsible for the growth and development of the escrow team, as well as building customer relationships.

Kurt Galitz has been promoted to Ada and Canyon County operations manager at First American Title. Galitz has served First American in various title and escrow roles for the past 25 years, most recently as the Treasure Valley residential title manager. Galitz will oversee the various departments, team management, reporting, strategic planning, and budgeting.

Tabatha Hyer Gutierrez has been appointed Canyon County area manager at the title company. Her main focus will be on managing and developing business relationships, collaborating with real estate industry professionals and growing the Canyon County operation. She has 12 years of title and escrow industry experience and prior to this position she was the Ada and Canyon County escrow manager. Gutierrez is an alumni of College of Idaho.

Chad Smith has been appointed Ada County area manager. Smith has 13 years of experience as a sales representative and most recently served as the Ada and Canyon County sales manager. In his new role, Smith will be responsible for the efforts within Ada County.