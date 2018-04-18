Five finalists named for Boise State University president

The state Board of Education has named five finalists in its search for a new Boise State University president.

Fifty-three candidates applied for the position, and Boise State’s search committee picked the five after interviews with nine semifinalists. The new president will replace President Bob Kustra, who is retiring June 30 after 15 years at the helm of the state’s largest university.

The finalists:

· Dr. James Lentini – Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Oakland University

· Dr. Kevin Reynolds – Vice President for Finance and Administration, Portland State University

· Dr. Jack Thomas – President, Western Illinois University

· Dr. Robbyn Wacker – Senior Campaign Advisor for Development and Alumni Relations, University of Northern Colorado

· Dr. Daniel Weeks – President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Northern British Columbia

The finalists will visit the Boise State campus the week of April 23, the university said in a prepared statement.