Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Lucky Fins spawns new brand: Naked Fins – raw fish (access required)

Lucky Fins spawns new brand: Naked Fins – raw fish (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 18, 2018 0

Lucky Fins restaurant owners plan on unveiling a third restaurant concept, Naked Fins, in early August on Broadway near Beacon Street in Boise. Naked Fins follows Lucky Fins and Smokin Fins, the latter in Colorado, Arizona and, last fall, Idaho Falls. Naked Fins will be a fast-casual, walk-up service eatery focusing on poké, sushi, ramen and tacos, ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo