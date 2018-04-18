Scott Snyder named dean of ISU’s College of Science and Engineering

Scott Snyder has been dean of Idaho State University’s College of Science and Engineering. Snyder, who is now associate vice chancellor for research and creative activity for the University of Nebraska Omaha, will begin his duties on Jun. 29.

Snyder also serves as the interim executive director of the University of Nebraska’s Peter Kiewit Institute and is a professor in the University’s Department of Biology. Snyder’s vitae lists 35 publications. He has been an assistant, associate or full professor since 1998 and was a National Science Foundation Alfred P. Sloan Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Molecular Evolution at the University of New Mexico from 1996 to 1998.

Snyder holds a doctorate degree in parasitology and a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Nebraska Lincoln, and holds a master’s degree in parasitology from Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, North Carolina.