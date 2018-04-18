Susan Potucek appointed commissioner for Serve Idaho

Susan Potucek, human resources manager with Clif Bar Baking Co., has been appointed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter as a commissioner for Serve Idaho, the governor’s commission on service and volunteerism.

In her position as human resources manager with Clif Bar, Potucek helped establish the company’s employee volunteer program. In 2017, employees at the Twin Falls bakery donated nearly 6,000 volunteer hours in the Magic Valley and raised more than $18,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Idaho. Outside of work, Potucek volunteers with the Valley House Homeless Shelter and serves on the board of directors.