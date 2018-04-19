Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Fifth and Idaho Apartments look to an October opening (access required)

Fifth and Idaho Apartments look to an October opening (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 19, 2018 0

The market-rate, 81-unit Fifth and Idaho Apartments in downtown Boise are on schedule to open about October, the developer said. Construction at Fifth and Idaho streets started in late June and the work is now in the structural framing stage, said Dean Papé, co-developer along with Peter Oliver. “I don’t have (rental) rates yet,” Papé said. “We’re ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo