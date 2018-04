Emily Ruskovich’s novel Idaho has been nominated for the Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize, an honor for authors under the age of 40 writing in English. Ruskovich is a Boise State University faculty member.

Ruskovich is a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop and is the winner of a 2015 O. Henry Award. Her writing has appeared in several publications, including The Paris Review, Zoetrope, One Story, and The Virginia Quarterly Review.