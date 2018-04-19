Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Intermountain Fair Housing Council holds Vision Summit

Intermountain Fair Housing Council holds Vision Summit

By: IBR Staff April 19, 2018 0

(l-r) IFHC investigator Monica Fabbi, Brian Dale of HUD, IFHC Executive Director Zoe Ann Olson, and keynote speaker Kristen Jeffers of the Black Urbanist blog attend the IFHC Vision Summit on Apr. 18. Photo courtesy of The Intermountain Fair Housing Council.

(l-r) IFHC investigator Monica Fabbi, Brian Dale of HUD, IFHC Executive Director Zoe Ann Olson, and keynote speaker Kristen Jeffers of the Black Urbanist blog attend the IFHC Vision Summit on April 18. Photo courtesy of the Intermountain Fair Housing Council.

The Intermountain Fair Housing Council celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act with a Vision Summit on April 18 at the Boise Centre. The event featured educational panels about the future of housing and civil rights in Idaho. The event also featured presenters from Strong Towns, the ACLU of Idaho, Cosho Humphrey LLP, Idaho Housing and Finance, the Idaho State Independent Living Council, the Jackson Hole Community Land Trust, and more.

The Fair Housing Act was enacted on April 11, 1968, one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, and disability.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo