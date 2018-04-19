Intermountain Fair Housing Council holds Vision Summit

The Intermountain Fair Housing Council celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act with a Vision Summit on April 18 at the Boise Centre. The event featured educational panels about the future of housing and civil rights in Idaho. The event also featured presenters from Strong Towns, the ACLU of Idaho, Cosho Humphrey LLP, Idaho Housing and Finance, the Idaho State Independent Living Council, the Jackson Hole Community Land Trust, and more.

The Fair Housing Act was enacted on April 11, 1968, one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, and disability.