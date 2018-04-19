Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher April 19, 2018 0

In an effort to develop Idaho’s mining industry, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Director of Commerce Bobbi-Jo Meuleman are leading a team of Idaho mining businesses to New York and Toronto later this month. If New York and Toronto seem like odd places for mines, that’s because what the companies are mining for right now is ...

