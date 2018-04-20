Beth Toal and John Colgrove join the United Way of Treasure Valley board of directors

Beth Toal and John Colgrove have joined the board of directors for United Way of Treasure Valley.

Toal is the vice president of communications and marketing for St. Luke’s Health System. She joined St. Luke’s in 1999 and in her current role oversees the health system’s strategic communications, marketing, public relations, digital platforms, media relations and community engagement programs, internal communications, issues management and crisis response activities. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Toal worked for Healthwise. Before entering the health care industry, Toal worked in sports marketing.

Colgrove, as president of the Albertsons Intermountain Division, is responsible for 83 stores in seven states. Colgrove assumed this role with 38 years of experience in the grocery business. For many of those years, he served in the Intermountain Division in different roles such as director of grocery sales, vice president of grocery sales and, most recently, vice president of marketing and merchandising. Previously, Colgrove worked as the vice president of marketing and merchandising for the Denver, Colorado division before returning to Boise.