New Whittier Elementary School taking shape on Boise’s West End (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 20, 2018 0

Completion is expected in December on a new Whittier Elementary School near Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street. The new $13.9 million school has been under construction since October next to the old school built in 1948. Whittier now relies on 10 portable buildings with 14 classrooms to accommodate its 519 students. The original building has a ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

