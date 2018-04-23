Building Hope Today hosts 2nd annual Community Outreach Conference
By: IBR Staff
April 23, 2018
2:09 pm Mon, April 23, 2018
Idaho Business Review
(l-r) Minnesota Department of Corrections Victim Services and Restorative Justice Program Manager Lydia Newlin, Building Hope Today COO Alethea Cox, Building Hope Today Co-Founders Lynne and Matt Morgan, Blake Morgan, Tueller Counseling Clinical Director/Owner Thomas Tueller, and Clint Casey of Cantril Skinner Lewis Casey & Sorensen. Photo courtesy of Building Hope Today.
Building Hope Today hosted its second annual Community Outreach Conference on April 9 in Boise. The conference brought awareness to the alarming prevalence of childhood sexual abuse, the need for better education of grooming tactics used by abusers and the signs that grooming is happening to a child.