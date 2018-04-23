City of Boise and Friends of Zoo Boise break ground on Gorongosa National Park Exhibit

City of Boise and Friends of Zoo Boise leaders broke ground on the new Gorongosa National Park Exhibit on April 6. Mayor Bieter, Boise Parks and Recreation leaders, Boise City Council, the Friends of Zoo Boise board and Zoo Boise staff thanked donors throughout the community for supporting the project.

The exhibit will expand the Zoo Boise’s footprint by 1.5 acres and will generate $2 million toward efforts in Mozambique to protect wild elephants, lions, zebras and more. Many new animals will be featured once construction is finished, including Nile crocodiles, African wild dogs, otters, warthogs, baboons and others.

Construction is expected to wrap up during the summer of 2019. The zoo will remain open through construction.