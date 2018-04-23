Dan Ciani, Whitney Ciani join GeoEngineers at the Boise office

Dan Ciani recently transferred to GeoEngineers’ Boise office from Redmond, Washington. Ciani is a senior geotechnical engineer with 11 years of experience in the private and public-sector development industry. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Washington State University.

Whitney Ciani recently transferred to GeoEngineers’ Boise office from Redmond, Washington. Ciani is a senior geotechnical engineer with 11 years of experience on large design-build and transportation projects in the municipal industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from University of Texas and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Washington.