Idaho Power rate drop is likely larger for small business customers (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 23, 2018 0

Idaho businesses that use Idaho Power are likely to a 4.5 percent to 6.6 percent reduction in their power costs starting June 1. There are three separate components to the rate reduction, explained Jordan Rodriguez, corporate communications specialist for Idaho Power: The fixed cost adjustment (FCA) is associated with infrastructure, and is due for a reduction ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

