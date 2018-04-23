Kretschmar, Albertsons, Easton Corbin donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Idaho

Kretschmar Premium Meats & Cheeses donated $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Idaho. Joined by Albertsons and country music star Easton Corbin, Kretschmar made the donation at Corbin’s tour stop at Revolution Concert House and Event Center on Mar. 31 as part of the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign, which helps Make-A-Wish grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Since 2012, Kretschmar Deli has contributed more than $725,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally and has sponsored more than 15 wishes with local chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign.