Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Kretschmar, Albertsons, Easton Corbin donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Idaho

Kretschmar, Albertsons, Easton Corbin donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Idaho

By: IBR Staff April 23, 2018 0

Kretschmar Premium Meats & Cheeses donated $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Idaho, along with Albertsons and country music star Easton Corbin. Photo courtesy of Kretschmar Deli.

Kretschmar Premium Meats & Cheeses donated $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Idaho, along with Albertsons and country music star Easton Corbin. Photo courtesy of Kretschmar Deli.

Kretschmar Premium Meats & Cheeses donated $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Idaho. Joined by Albertsons and country music star Easton Corbin, Kretschmar made the donation at Corbin’s tour stop at Revolution Concert House and Event Center on Mar. 31 as part of the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign, which helps Make-A-Wish grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Since 2012, Kretschmar Deli has contributed more than $725,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally and has sponsored more than 15 wishes with local chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo