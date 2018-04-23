Megan A. Olmstead joins Stoel Rives as an associate attorney

Megan A. Olmstead has joined Stoel Rives in Boise as an associate attorney in the litigation group in Boise. Olmstead adds her federal and state government experience to Stoel Rives’ commercial litigation practice, with a focus on matters emerging in the agribusiness, energy, and natural resource industries.

Olmstead previously served as an associate legal counsel for the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and as counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources in Washington, D.C. She also spent time working as counsel for a subcommittee chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, and the U.S. House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and she served as a law clerk for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Prior to law school, Olmstead worked as a special policy assistant for the governor of Idaho.

Olmstead holds a law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Portland. She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and is applying for admission to the Idaho State Bar.