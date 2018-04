NeighborWorks Boise holds groundbreaking ceremony for 40th Street Cottages in Garden City

NeighborWorks Boise broke ground on the 40th Street Cottages on April 11 in Garden City. NeighborWorks Boise CEO Bud Compher, Wells Fargo Idaho Region President Don Melendez, Intermountain Fair Housing Council Executive Director Zoe Anna Olson, and Garden City Mayor John Evans spoke at the event.

During the celebration, Wells Fargo presented NeighborWorks Boise with a $205,000 grant.