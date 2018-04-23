Quantcast
Rebecca Poynter named new Idaho Statesman publisher

By: The Associated Press April 23, 2018 0

The McClatchy Company has named Rebecca Poynter as the new publisher of the Idaho Statesman in Boise.

The Idaho Statesman reports Poynter most recently led a group of Michigan newspapers for Gannett Co. She succeeds Debra Leithauser, who left the Idaho Statesman in December to lead the communications department at Idaho Power.

Poynter said the Statesman is a historical voice of Idaho, and she will look for new opportunities to engage readers in news, advertising and community events.

Poynter was born and raised in Kentucky and earned a journalism degree from the University of Kentucky. While with Gannett, she worked for the Army Times, USA Today and other news organizations before moving to Lansing, Michigan to oversee the State Journal and Gannett’s papers in Port Huron, Battle Creek, Howell, Livonia and Northville.

