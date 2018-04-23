Quantcast
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria plans expansion to Kuna (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 23, 2018 0

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill is the newest popular brand to commit to rapidly growing Kuna, a city just now passing 20,000 residents and planning for 30,000. Smoky Mountain plans to build a pizza shop next to the Merrell Towne Center at Meridian and Deer Flat Roads. The shopping center and neighboring lots already have Ridley’s Family ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

