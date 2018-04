Stephanie Dillon joins Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine as director of communications and marketing

Stephanie Dillon has joined the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine as the director of communications and marketing. Prior to joining the college, Dillon worked as a television journalist in Idaho, including KIVI in the Treasure Valley, KIFI in Idaho Falls, and KLEW in Lewiston. She also served as a communications specialist for a public school district in New York.

Dillon holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Idaho.