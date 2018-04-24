Christine Nicholas joins Evans Keane

Christine Nicholas has joined Boise law firm Evans Keane. Nicholas counsels clients in contract negotiation, business formation, business acquisitions and sales, commercial transactions, real estate acquisition, development and leasing, finance transactions, and general business matters. Her experience includes domestic and international transactions for large and small clients.

Nicholas is a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL) and the American College of Mortgage Attorneys (ACMA). In addition to Chambers and Partners, she has been recognized for her legal expertise by Best Lawyers in America and Mountain States Super Lawyers. She has earned an AV Preeminent Peer-Review Rating from Martindale Hubbell.

Nicholas has received numerous awards including a 2018 Women of the Year honor and the 2016 Leaders in Law Award, both presented by the Idaho Business Review, a Burton Award for Legal Excellence, 2009 Woman of the Year Leadership Award presented by the National Association of Women in Leadership, and the Tribute to Industry (TWIN) Award presented by the Women and Children’s Alliance.