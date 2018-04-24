CWI plans to buy Nampa Campus buildings

The College of Western Idaho intends to buy three buildings on its Nampa campus that the college has leased since opening in 2009.

The CWI Board of Trustees on April 17 agreed to move ahead with a 180-day due diligence and appraisal period that could lead to a purchase agreement, spokesman Ashley Smith said.

A potential purchase price has not been determined, Smith added.

The purchase would include the administration building, the Aspen Building and a multipurpose building that includes the library, a combined 55,000 square feet clustered on the west side of Idaho Center Boulevard.

“We’re trying to move away from all the leases,” Smith said.

CWI still leases 11 buildings in the Treasure Valley, while owning only its academic building and Micron Education Center, the Canyon County Center in Caldwell and a vacant Boise property at Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard, where CWI wants to build a Boise campus.

The three buildings CWI is buying were constructed as general business buildings, but CWI has been the only tenant. They are owned by Aspen Creek Partners LLC and Big Sky Investors LLC.