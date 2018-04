David Anttila has joined Cornerstone Design as director of design.

Anttila has 30 years of professional design experience. His primary emphasis is on all aspects of interior design: conceptual development, architectural expression, space planning, design development and detailing, and project supervision. Related design work includes landscape, product design, and graphic design. Anttila has also directed MFA and CIDA-accredited BFA programs in Interior Architecture and Design.