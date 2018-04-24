Idaho Lao Community hosts Lao New Year Party
By: IBR Staff
April 24, 2018
2:17 pm Tue, April 24, 2018
Idaho Business Review
(l-r) Wiraporn Slemp, Jira Taylor, Palina Louangketh, Tavy Seanpransiri, Manivanh Phaiboun, May Toon Phonasa, Phet Phimmasone, and Panida Lachman from the Women’s Association of Idaho attend the Lao New Year Party. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Lao Community.
The Idaho Lao Community hosted its annual Lao New Year Party on Apr. 13 at the Mardi Gras Ballrooom in downtown Boise. The event featured Lao and Thai foods and cultural performances to kick off the traditional Lao New Year Party that marks the year of the dog.
Idaho Lao Community Strategic Partnership Liaison Palina Louangketh and Women’s Association of Idaho Representative Phatsanee Mitsri at the buffet table at the Lao New Year Party. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Lao Community.