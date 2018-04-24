Quantcast
Home / News / Park Place Property Management rebrands as HomeRiver Group (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 24, 2018 0

The Park Place Property Management name was retired March 31 as the former Meridian-based company rebranded to HomeRiver Group. The company rolled out the new name on Treasure Valley company vehicles, stationery and the Meridian office in April. The two-year-old HomeRiver Group is the result of a March 2016 merger of Park Place, Home Encounter in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

