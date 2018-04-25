Quantcast
BP official: Energy industry must incorporate more renewables (access required)

By: Sarah Terry-Cobo April 25, 2018

One of the world's largest energy firms wants more oil and gas companies to make room for renewables. David Lawler, CEO of BP's US Lower 48 onshore division, said the future of energy must include a carbon tax. It's critical to think beyond short-term returns to help lower climate-changing pollution in the next generation. But it will ...

