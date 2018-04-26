Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Design reflected Coach Pete’s philosophy in football and in life (access required)

Design reflected Coach Pete’s philosophy in football and in life (access required)

By: Janice Stevenor Dale April 26, 2018 0

Introducing a new coaching regime at a university leaves an indelible mark on sporting and recreational facilities. The incoming coach brings in a team of people, often to affect change: to shake up a program and establish a new philosophy tipped toward winning. J S D A Inc. redesigned the office and adjacent conference space ...

About Janice Stevenor Dale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo