Applications show law degree is regaining its lustre

By: Anne Wallace Allen April 26, 2018 0

The latest data from the Law School Admissions Council may be good news for American law schools, including those in Idaho. Applications for the 2018-19 school year at ABA-accredited law schools are up more than 9 percent — 326,539 last year, compared to 356,439 now. The number of actual applicants is up about 8.5 percent — ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

