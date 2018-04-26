Quantcast
New Highlands Elementary School planned for Bogus Basin Road (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 26, 2018 0

The design process for a new Highlands Elementary School on Bogus Basin Road will continue through August with construction scheduled to start in June 2019. The new school is expected to open in August 2021. The Boise School District on March 20 decided to build a new Highlands Elementary School rather than renovate the existing 1961 ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

